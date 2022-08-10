Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,013,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $991.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.