Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 54,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,625,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Veru Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of -0.40.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

