VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 11th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

