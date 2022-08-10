VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.05% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.