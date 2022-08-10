VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000.

