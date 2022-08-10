VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

