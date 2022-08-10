Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0373

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $637,378.94 and $556.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

