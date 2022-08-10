Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 36,658 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 35,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,132. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.