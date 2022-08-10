Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

