Vista Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 14.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $112,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. 141,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

