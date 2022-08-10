Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,832. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

