Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $35,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ATIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,449. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

