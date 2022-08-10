Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.46 on Wednesday, reaching $178.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $481.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

