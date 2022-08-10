Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 24,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 93,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,313. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.