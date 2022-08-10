VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 50,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,405,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,306,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 75,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,393. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VIZIO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2,197.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 109,643 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.