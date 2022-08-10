Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAPY traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 374,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.45 and its 200 day moving average is 16.40. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 12.17 and a 12-month high of 24.52.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5574 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

