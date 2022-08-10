Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $446.00

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 5.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.83.

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

