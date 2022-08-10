Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and $4.69 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

