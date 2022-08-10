Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.80. Vuzix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 34,200 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

