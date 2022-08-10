VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 458.04% from the company’s current price.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 33.6 %

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,202. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

