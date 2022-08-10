W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 211.6% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 642,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after buying an additional 378,364 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

