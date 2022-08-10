Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 535.8% in July

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 535.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $21.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.
About Wacker Neuson
