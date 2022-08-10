Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

