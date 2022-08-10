Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $142,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

