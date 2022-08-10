WalkMe (WKME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. WalkMe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WalkMe to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WalkMe by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WalkMe by 95.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

