Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. 257,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. The stock has a market cap of $353.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

