Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 164,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

