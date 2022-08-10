Warburg Research Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €0.50 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €125.40 ($127.96). The company had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.50.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

