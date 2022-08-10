Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 55,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,174. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

