Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $3,871,046.90 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $168.96. 43,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $171.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

