Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,534.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock worth $373,952 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

