Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Wayside Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of WSTG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,356. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wayside Technology Group news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $48,395.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

