WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 245.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.