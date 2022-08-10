WealthShield Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.