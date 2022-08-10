WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,361 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

