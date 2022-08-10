WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

