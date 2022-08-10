WebDollar Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $12,148.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003530 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00062358 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,559,340,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
