Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00.

7/11/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $63.00.

7/11/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $60.00.

7/4/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $66.00.

7/1/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

ZION stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,502. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

