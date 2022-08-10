Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 17,720 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
TPI Composites Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
