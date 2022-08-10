Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 386,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

SLB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 591,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.