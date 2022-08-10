Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

