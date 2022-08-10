Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcosa Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

ACA traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,815. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.