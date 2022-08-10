Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $370.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

COO traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $329.02. 1,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day moving average is $362.52. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

