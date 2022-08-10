Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 91,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

