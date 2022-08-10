Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.

Western Union Trading Up 2.3 %

Western Union stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 29,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

