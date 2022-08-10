Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.