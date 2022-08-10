Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $719.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,362. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock worth $9,971,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.