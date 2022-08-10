Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,118 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 39,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

