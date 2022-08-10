Western Wealth Management LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,997 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.77. 14,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,799. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

