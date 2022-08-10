Western Wealth Management LLC Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,710,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,512,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.63. 130,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

